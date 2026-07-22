Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more

Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views!

Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.



The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket.

The beach is divided into several parts: the southern part, in fact, is called Bang Tao, the central ( the longest ) Laguna ( Laguna Beach ) and the northern one is Layan ( Layan Beach ).

Bang Tao Beach is just 1.5 km away.



Sufficient people from all over the world spend their holidays here. The hotels nearby include numerous restaurants with kitchens from various countries, SPA salons, tennis courts and golf courses.

External infrastructure within walking distance.



You are given a great chance to become the owner of real estate, which will be in great demand.





EASY:

- Public Garden

- Car parking

- The lobby reception area

- Security 24/7

- Video surveillance 24/7

- Pool



LOCATIONS:

The project is located in a quiet location, close to Layan Beach, well known for its beauty and rich nature.

Not far from Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes.

The complex is surrounded by hotels, 5-star resorts, shopping centers, restaurants and other services to support any lifestyle.





We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!

