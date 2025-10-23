  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.

Complexe résidentiel Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.

Kathu, Thaïlande
depuis
$73,200
;
9
ID: 32713
In CRM: 005139
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Kathu

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's most trusted and recognizable brands.

The project is located in the Kathu district, the geographical center of the island, close to shopping centers like Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus, golf courses, and major highways.

The complex features a spacious swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a yoga area, a coworking space, laundry facilities, landscaped gardens, and a relaxation area. 24/7 security is provided, and parking and EV charging stations are available.

The complex consists of four 8-story buildings, with a total of 862 units – studio apartments with one (1+1) and two (2+1) bedrooms, ranging in size from 25 sq m to 52 sq m.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The project is aimed at residents and investors seeking comfortable housing with potential for value appreciation.
Dcondo Cove is the ideal solution for living in the center of Phuket and for long-term rental investment.

Rental Pool Program: from Plast Property (30 years of experience).

Layouts and Prices:

  • Studio (25 sq. m) - from 2,400,000 ฿
  • 1BR (from 28 sq. m) - from 2,730,000 ฿
  • 1BR+ (52 sq. m) - from 4,570,000 ฿

Downpayment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking space
  • Laundry facilities
  • Parking and EV charging stations
  • 24/4 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Kathu, Thaïlande

Complexe résidentiel Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
