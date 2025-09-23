Complexe résidentiel Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of Phuket.
The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of 25,000 m².
Property details:
Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.
No-interest installments until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q4 2026.
Facilities: