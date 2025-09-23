  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Complexe résidentiel Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Chalong, Thaïlande
depuis
$78,750
BTC
0.9367156
ETH
49.0972680
USDT
77 858.9048342
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 28085
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Chalong

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 8,900 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's play areas
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Chalong, Thaïlande

