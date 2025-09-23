  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$116,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 28081
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Rawai

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.

Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.

Rental Terms:

  • Management: Burasari Group (an international 5-star hotel chain)
  • Floors 5 through 7 are residential apartments – available for rental in a 60x40 rental pool
  • Floors 1 through 4 are separately managed (occupancy is limited to 3 weeks per year) with a guaranteed 7% return for 3 years

Property Details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 27 m² - 70 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% return
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2025.

Facilities:

  • 3 swimming pools
  • Rooftop pool
  • Restaurant
  • Kids' club
  • Children's pool
  • Outdoor play area
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security

Localisation sur la carte

Rawai, Thaïlande


Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$116,000
