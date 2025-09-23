  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thaïlande
ID: 28075
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Rawai

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation.

The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart home system that allows for remote control of lighting, air conditioning, and other functions.

High-quality panoramic double-glazed windows with aluminum frames and UV protection, as well as integrated air conditioning systems that are completely invisible from the inside, create a cozy and comfortable environment.

Each apartment is designed with modern trends in mind, offering spacious and bright spaces with panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, stylish interior design, and stunning sea and mountain views.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 36 m² - 156 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, furniture package

Completion date: Q3 2025

Amenities:

  • Reception
  • Rooftop panoramic pool
  • Gym
  • Covered parking
  • Coworking area
  • Bar with panoramic sea views
  • Yoga area
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Rawai, Thaïlande

