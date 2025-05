Complexe résidentiel New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand

Na Chom Thian, Thaïlande

Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach! The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. …