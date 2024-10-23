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Quartier résidentiel Calle Miró

Ojen, Espagne
depuis
$359,384
;
19
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ID: 39587
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1482522507
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen

À propos du complexe

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New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior design concept. Functionality, comfort, and efficiency come together in these brand-new homes. The properties feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bright, practical, and modern layout. The open-concept kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped, designed to blend seamlessly into the main living area, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and continuity. The homes offer private terraces measuring 6.36 m², 8.53 m², and 31.75 m², providing versatile outdoor spaces perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, a quiet reading nook, or simply relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round, with views of the sea and mountains. For added convenience, each property includes a parking space and a storage room. As an exclusive added value, a complete furnishing and styling plan by the prestigious firm Kave Home is included, allowing you to visualize and personalize your new home from the very beginning. An excellent opportunity to acquire a modern and efficient home, ideal as a primary residence or as a high-potential investment, strategically located between nature and the Costa del Sol.

Localisation sur la carte

Ojen, Espagne
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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Calle Miró
Ojen, Espagne
depuis
$359,384
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