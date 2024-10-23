Quartier résidentiel Villa Cordoba 21

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The villa is arranged over two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a spectacular cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the defining feature of the home.
This villa sits on a 1,216 m² lot and has a floor area of 469 m² distributed over two floors, comprising 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath.
The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials, such as stone, wood, and a refined palette of neutral tones that lend warmth and understated sophistication. Pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition through a contemporary lens, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round.
On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between the interior and exterior and enhancing the connection with nature.
The architectural composition, defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and the interplay of light and shadow, lends character and dynamism to the façade, while the cantilevered infinity pool serves as a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s identity.
Localisation sur la carte
Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs
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