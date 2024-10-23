Quartier résidentiel Altara Alcaidesa

New residential development in the province of Cádiz, comprising 55 multi-family homes with 2 and 3-bedroom options. The properties feature spacious terraces that allow residents to enjoy outdoor living with panoramic views over the La Alcaidesa Golf Course and make the most of the natural surroundings. In addition, all homes include a parking space and storage room located in the basement. The residential complex offers fully equipped communal areas, including landscaped gardens, a swimming pool with a sunbathing area, a gastroteca, and buggy parking facilities, allowing residents to enjoy their leisure time to the fullest without leaving home. Furthermore, the development is completely gated and fenced, ensuring greater security and privacy for residents. The project is located in Pasaje de Punta Mala, in La Alcaidesa, strategically positioned between several towns in the Campo de Gibraltar area, including La Línea de la Concepción, San Roque, Algeciras, and Guadiaro, where residents can find a wide range of services such as clinics, schools, banks, pharmacies, and public transport, as well as extensive leisure and cultural offerings including golf clubs, gyms, restaurants, and shopping centres. The development is just 15 km from Gibraltar International Airport and 28 km from the Port of Algeciras, with easy access to the A-7/N-340 motorway and direct connection to the AP-7 toll road.