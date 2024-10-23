Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony

This exceptional luxury villa at Marbella Hill Club effortlessly combines refined elegance with natural comfort, offering an exclusive lifestyle in one of Marbella’s most prestigious locations. The bespoke interiors by Pedro Peña are specially designed for this residence, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere that is both timeless and unique. A soothing neutral palette, enriched with natural materials such as wood and marble, enhances the sense of understated luxury, while meticulous attention to detail elevates every space. The open-concept living areas are carefully designed to create a harmonious flow while maintaining defined zones for relaxation and entertainment. The living room invites comfort and tranquility, complemented by curated artwork and custom finishes that lend character and individuality. The contemporary kitchen is both elegant and functional, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and a wine cooler, ideal for both daily living and elegant entertaining. Each bedroom is beautifully decorated with premium materials and refined interior design, offering a serene and luxurious retreat. The bathrooms feature double sinks, walk-in showers, and freestanding bathtubs, providing a spa-like experience. This remarkable property also features an exclusive bar and entertainment room, a fully equipped gym, a Turkish bath, and an indoor pool, creating a private sanctuary of wellness and leisure. Set on a spacious lot, the villa offers expansive outdoor areas designed to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle, with multiple seating areas, a private pool, and breathtaking ocean views. The spectacular sun deck features an outdoor kitchen and additional space for relaxation and entertainment. Ideally located near Marbella’s Golden Mile, this outstanding villa represents a rare opportunity to own a truly bespoke luxury residence that perfectly balances sophistication, comfort, and a prime location.