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Quartier résidentiel Vangard

Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$610,634
;
16
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ID: 39572
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1123662118
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Avenida de Dulcinea

À propos du complexe

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An exclusive residential project on the Costa del Sol, designed as a true living garden where wellbeing is shaped through water, vegetation, and open spaces. Located in Fuengirola, between Málaga and Marbella, it offers a unique balance between nature, Mediterranean lifestyle, and connection to everything that matters. The project, comprising 153 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms and exclusive penthouses, has been conceived to enhance the relationship between indoor and outdoor living. Its spacious terraces, with organic geometry, act as a natural extension of the home, creating bright, open spaces connected to the surroundings. It offers a resort-style residential experience, with communal areas designed for wellbeing and social life: outdoor pools, a heated indoor pool, spa, gym, coworking spaces, and extensive landscaped areas. Its location allows you to enjoy the Costa del Sol with complete convenience: just minutes from the beach, with direct access to the A-7 and excellent connections to the airport, Málaga, and Marbella. The project incorporates high energy-efficiency solutions, with an A rating, aerothermal systems, solar panels, and advanced construction systems that optimize comfort and reduce consumption. A new concept of living: architecture, wellbeing, and experience. It has been conceived as an environment where architecture and landscape naturally interact, creating a continuous residential experience focused on wellbeing. Each space is designed to enhance light, openness, and connection with the surroundings, resulting in a more fluid and contemporary way of living. The project combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and functionality with a full range of amenities that bring the resort experience into everyday life.

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Fuengirola, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Vangard
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