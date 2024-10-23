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Quartier résidentiel CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$796,355
;
12
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ID: 39376
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2088101082
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle de la Tierra

À propos du complexe

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Located in an area in full expansion, in arroyo enmedio, southwest of Estepona. The southern part of the project has fantastic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the African continent, on the north side you can enjoy spectacular views of the mountains. The 2-bedroom apartments have between 84 m² and 104 m² of living space, are specially designed to fully enjoy the charm of the Mediterranean lifestyle, but also with a Northern European vision. Spacious apartments, where the generous living room with open kitchen flows organically into the very spacious terrace. The 3-bedroom apartments have a living area of 114 m² to 132 m². They have a functional layout with a large entrance hall with technical room, where you can place a washing machine and a dryer, a spacious living room with open kitchen and a large terrace, three bedrooms with fitted closets and two bathrooms and a separate toilet, large living room with kitchenette and a large terrace. Each apartment has two parking spaces and a large storage room in the subway parking. The penthouses are the culmination of experiencing and enjoying the charm of the Mediterranean lifestyle. A well thought-out floor plan, bathrooms without bidet or bathtub but with spacious showers, terraces with plenty of usable space, an outdoor kitchen and space for barbecue, and always an area for sunbathing. The size of the exclusive penthouses ranges from 120 m² to 172 m². This translates into spacious penthouses, where the generous living room with open kitchen flows organically onto the very large terrace.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$796,355
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