  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf

Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf

Artola, Espagne
depuis
$1,54M
;
11
Laisser une demande
ID: 39170
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1580782191
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
A new residential development of flats that epitomise the zenith of contemporary living in Marbella, known for its serene ambience and breathtaking panoramic views stretching from the lush pine tree canopy to the glittering Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive enclave features state-of-the-art flats and penthouses, offering 3 to 4 bedrooms, most with en-suite bathrooms, meticulously arranged to maximise uninterrupted sea and mountain views, spread across two distinct buildings. Nestled in Cabopino, an area famous for its stunning beaches - known as Marbella's most beautiful natural beaches - and its ecologically valuable dune reserve, this community stands out as one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. Residents enjoy various entertainment options and amenities nearby. The gated community features secure perimeter fencing, lush green areas, a communal swimming pool, sauna, gymnasium and a co-working area. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate that Cabopino Golf is just a two-minute walk away, with Santa Clara Golf and Santa María Golf Club Marbella also close by, providing a unique experience for sports enthusiasts. For those looking to relax by the sea, exclusive beach clubs such as Nikki Beach, Siroko Beach Marbella and La Plage Casanis are close by. In addition, the nearby marina of Cabopino offers opportunities for nautical activities or yachting. Nature lovers can explore the impressive Artola Dunes just a few metres away. The nearby beaches, such as Artola-Cabopino and Calahonda, are considered the best natural beaches on the Costa del Sol, perfect for sunbathing and enjoying the sea during the hot summer months. The location is also ideal for families, offering access to prestigious international schools such as The English International College and the German School, which guarantee a high quality education in a multicultural environment. Our commitment to the highest standards is evident in every aspect, especially in its impressive communal areas. Here, residents can enjoy an indoor gym, sauna and modern coworking space. Outside, a carefully landscaped picturesque garden features a magnificent salt water chlorinated communal swimming pool, perfect for creating unforgettable moments with family and friends. The homes have been meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled experience. Each flat has underfloor water heating throughout, ensuring a comfortable temperature in all rooms, while the bathrooms have an electric system for faster heating. With an A energy rating, these homes guarantee low energy consumption and reduced environmental impact, thanks also to the use of aerothermal technology, which optimises the use of renewable energies. In addition, all homes are equipped with home automation systems that allow remote and automated control of various home functions, providing greater comfort and security for residents.

Localisation sur la carte

Artola, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine près de la mer à El Verger, Alicante
el Verger, Espagne
depuis
$511,253
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$434,355
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Antequera, Espagne
depuis
$431,169
Quartier résidentiel Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$316,267
Quartier résidentiel Zenity Blau II
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$523,319
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Espagne
depuis
$1,54M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Iconic
Immeuble Iconic
Immeuble Iconic
Immeuble Iconic
Immeuble Iconic
Afficher tout Immeuble Iconic
Immeuble Iconic
Santa Pola, Espagne
depuis
$353,679
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be …
Agence
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Complexe résidentiel Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Espagne
depuis
$381,663
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2028
Nombre d'étages 8
Surface 74–226 m²
4 objets immobiliers 4
Le complexe résidentiel Alonis Living Playa del Torres se distingue par son architecture innovante et élégante et se trouve à seulement 5 minutes à pied de l'idyllique Playa del Torres. C'est un endroit idéal pour ceux qui rêvent chaque jour de profiter de la brise marine, du soleil méditerr…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
74.0
370,550
Apartment 2 chambres
106.0 – 226.0
427,558 – 736,540
Apartment 3 chambres
131.0
521,051
Agence
EspanaTour
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Quartier résidentiel Altoasis Phase I
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$534,980
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and pro…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications