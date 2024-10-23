  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas

Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,12M
;
25
Laisser une demande
ID: 39544
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1590150081
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Español Español
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with some of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. BALI VILLAS is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance services and concierge in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It features 19 villas that offer high living standards and sensational features inside and out. Combining contemporary architectural style, large open-plan designs, and excellent facilities, there is no better place to call home. Bali Villas introduces a new concept of modern and exclusive lifestyle in La Cala de Mijas. A private community situated in a natural environment with tropical vegetation and an excellent location, near the Calanova Golf Club and a 5-minute drive from La Cala de Mijas beach. The exceptional setting is located just minutes from the best Beach Clubs, 20 minutes from Pablo Ruiz Picasso International Airport, and the center of the iconic Málaga, a city of great tourist and cultural interest. All of this makes Bali Villas so unique. Charm and sophistication with the intention of creating a new concept of private community in the most desirable location. The vision is to offer a residential project that is respectful and sustainable with the environment. It will incorporate superior quality materials, advanced technology, and refined and sophisticated specifications that guarantee a luxurious lifestyle. For the creation of the modern individual villas, Javier Alberro used elements of beautiful tropical landscaping to give a natural style to both the villas and the complex. The properties of BALI VILLAS have their own private and individual pool. In addition to lush tropical gardens, the complex features a relaxing Spa for the exclusive use of its residents, which includes a thermal area, relaxation area, sauna, and Turkish bath. It has a gym equipped with the latest sports technology and music and television systems. The exclusivity of the common areas is one of the cornerstones of the BALI VILLAS residential complex, as in addition to the mentioned areas, you can enjoy a HOME CINEMA with professional audiovisual quality, HD projector, and comfortable cinema seats that will offer you an authentic experience. These common areas will be privately accessed by the owners and have the exclusivity of being reserved through an APP so that users have the possibility to enjoy all the resources privately and anonymously. The most important thing for us is to offer our clients the most comfortable and innovative services. That is why we have created a mobile APP to manage the common areas and services of BALI VILLAS. For greater comfort and freedom of the residents, we provide a private round-trip transportation service from Bali Villas to La Cala de Mijas, with 9 seats, which will allow you to comfortably travel to the beach, restaurants, and shopping areas.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$499,428
Complexe résidentiel Luz 2
Benidorm, Espagne
depuis
$406,286
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$475,538
Quartier résidentiel Tresora Villa C
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$5,91M
Immeuble Appartements avec vue dégagée sur la mer à Malaga
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$4,34M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,12M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Quartier résidentiel Villa Camino 45
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,71M
Located in one of the most exclusive and quiet areas of Mijas, this modern villa offers spaciousness, light, and high-quality finishes. Built on a 454 m² plot, it boasts 362 m² spread over two floors and a spacious basement with natural light. The main floor features a bright living room wi…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$364,048
Aby Estepona is a project of 90 dwellings of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with garage space and storage room. It is an exclusive residential complex, closed in order toguarantee security and privacy. The dwellings are designed to enjoy the vegetation and natural setting with interior sp…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$511,942
Discover unparalleled luxury with this development, an exclusive apartment complex in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This innovative concept combines the ownership of a private residence with the enjoyment of high-end, premium hotel services. Located in a prime area of Marbella on the Costa de…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications