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Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Guadaiza II

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$642,061
;
12
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ID: 39494
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 535110717
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Quevedo

À propos du complexe

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The development is located on the Costa del Sol, in the undulating, lake-filled terrain and surrounded by the famous golf courses of Nueva Andalucía. This complex is situated in the municipality of Marbella, Malaga, undoubtedly one of Spain's best known destinations for its high quality of life and temperature. It is situated in a privileged area, 13 minutes by car from the centre of Marbella and less than 10 minutes from Puerto Banús. An ideal place to enjoy the beach and nature in equal parts. This municipality is known for its exclusive private urbanisations and luxury apartment complexes. To live in this building is to enjoy all the benefits of a quiet life on the Costa del Sol and, at the same time, the beaches and leisure activities that characterise Marbella. This development has everything you need around it. Less than 5 km away there are numerous beaches, sports and leisure facilities, including the numerous Golf Clubs; Los Naranjos, Las Brisas and the Real Club de Guadalmina. Likewise, The complex offers a tennis court, paddle tennis court, football pitch, basketball court, petanque and open air swimming pool, among others. The urbanization is located less than 5 minutes walk from shops, supermarkets, restaurants and pharmacies. A quiet and pleasant area close to a wide range of leisure and entertainment options. Nueva Andalucía has all the characteristics that make up a "dream life". Furthermore, this development is very well communicated. The nearest airport is Málaga-Costa del Sol, located at a distance of 50 km, and it is only a 40-minute drive to Marbella, via the new AP-7 motorway. For those who prefer to travel by train, there is the AVE to Malaga.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Guadaiza II
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
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