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Quartier résidentiel Villa Omega

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$7,96M
;
20
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ID: 38930
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1340430282
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis

À propos du complexe

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Is an exclusive new development located in the heart of Madroñal, Benahavís. This exceptional project comprises two identical contemporary villas, both offering breathtaking panoramic sea views and set within a prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. This villa spans three levels and is designed to provide the ultimate in luxury living. The lower floor features a private spa with the latest micro-cementation technology, including a heated indoor pool, Finnish sauna, and Turkish bath. Additionally, residents will enjoy a fully equipped gym, a games room with a pool table, a bar, and a spacious wine cellar. The architectural concept revolves around two elegant glass cubes, which create an internal courtyard where a beautiful olive tree takes center stage an ideal setting for relaxing or enjoying shisha. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light while incorporating sun protection for a comfortable atmosphere year-round. The outdoor area offers an expansive terrace with panoramic sea views and an infinity pool made from Indonesian stone, renowned for its water-purifying properties. Sunbeds, a large dining table, and a stylish chill-out zone complete this perfect Mediterranean retreat. The master suite is thoughtfully designed with two en-suite bathrooms and two separate dressing areas, maximizing both comfort and privacy. A staff room and a dedicated laundry area further enhance functionality. Technology and entertainment are state-of-the-art, with the latest OLED TV featuring Acoustic Surface Audio and a BOSE sound system integrated with artificial intelligence. Each villa also includes a private garage with space for four vehicles. In the near future, a new road will connect Madroñal directly with Real de la Quinta and Nueva Andalucía, improving access and convenience. Offers an extraordinary living experience where striking modern design, top-tier amenities, and stunning sea views come together in perfect harmony.

Localisation sur la carte

Benahavis, Espagne

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Quartier résidentiel Villa Omega
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$7,96M
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