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Quartier résidentiel Alcantara Del Mar Villas

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$2,47M
;
20
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ID: 39491
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 849346769
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle de Jose Echegaray

À propos du complexe

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MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed spaces to enjoy a sophisticated lifestyle both indoors and outdoors. The homes are set on plots ranging from 306.25 m² to 392 m² and include a private swimming pool, a solarium ideal for relaxation and entertainment, as well as underground parking for two vehicles, ensuring comfort and security. This exclusive complex has been conceived with a contemporary design, high-quality materials, and a focus on natural light and connection with the environment, making it a perfect choice both as a primary residence and as a high-end investment. The villas are a perfect combination of sophistication and spaciousness, located on separate plots with private gardens and swimming pools. The interiors are designed to impress, with 2.85-meter-high ceilings, underfloor heating, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, and 1 m x 1 m porcelain tiles in all rooms. Natural light floods the living spaces through the patios and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The spacious private solariums offer an ideal outdoor retreat, while the private underground parking ensures convenience and security. Every detail is finished to the highest standards, reflecting elegance, comfort, and modern luxury. Prices range from €2,167,250 to €2,550,000.

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San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
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Quartier résidentiel Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$2,47M
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