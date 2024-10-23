  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel Soleil

Quartier résidentiel Soleil

Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$602,954
;
17
Laisser une demande
ID: 39365
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1497366715
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Rio Real

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Exclusive residential development of 80 homes designed to maximise natural light and connection with the surrounding area, Marbella. With 2 and 3 bedroom options, each home features large terraces with open views, open-plan living spaces and high quality finishes. Imagine waking up every morning with the sun caressing your skin and the sea breeze filling the air with freshness. It is an exclusive residential development in Marbella of 80 homes distributed in 8 blocks, carefully designed to blend into the landscape and offer a perfect balance between exclusivity and privacy. Its Mediterranean architecture, with elegant lines and warm tones, blends in with the natural surroundings, with open spaces connected to nature. The flats, with 2 and 3 bedrooms, include duplex options on the top floors, all with large terraces offering unobstructed views to the east and the sea to the south, maximising the entry of natural light and the enjoyment of the privileged climate of the Costa del Sol. The layout of the blocks and the presence of landscaped areas with native vegetation, such as wild olive trees, lavender and rosemary, provide freshness and a serene atmosphere, reinforcing the connection with nature. In addition, offers resort-style communal areas designed for the well-being and enjoyment of its residents. From the spectacular outdoor infinity pool, indoor swimming pool and spa with Turkish bath, to the gym, social lounge, coworking area and exclusive pool bar, each space is designed to balance relaxation, leisure and productivity. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life and tranquillity merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.

Localisation sur la carte

Rio Real, Espagne

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Proa
El Morche, Espagne
depuis
$494,878
Immeuble Appartements Écologiques Certificat Énergétique A à Altea Alicante
Altea, Espagne
depuis
$597,525
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$819,108
Immeuble Amanecer
Orihuela, Espagne
depuis
$209,982
Complexe résidentiel Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Espagne
depuis
$250,597
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Soleil
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$602,954
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,06M
Located on a gentle slope overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, our spacious, resort-style luxury apartment complex represents a unique opportunity. Although just a short distance from the wide, silver beaches of the renowned resort of La Cala de Mijas, the community atmosphere and wide range …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Quartier résidentiel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$664,956
Nouveau projet résidentiel à Finca Cortesín Ce projet passionnant propose 44 maisons de deux et trois chambres, réparties entre appartements, penthouses et maisons de ville, situées sur une colline avec vue spectaculaire sur la mer et les montagnes, à côté du golf Finca Cortesín. Ce dévelo…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,12M
L'année de construction 2025
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with some of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. BALI VILLAS is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance services and concierge in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It features 19 villas that offer high liv…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications