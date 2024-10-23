  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Manilva
  4. Quartier résidentiel Vesta Mare

Quartier résidentiel Vesta Mare

Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$494,878
;
11
Laisser une demande
ID: 39436
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2105507847
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Calle Manuel de Falla

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New beachfront residential development in Manilva. Located next to the Duquesa Castle and just minutes from Duquesa Marina, enjoys a privileged setting, where historical heritage meets a vibrant offer of leisure, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment. This location combines the tranquility of a coastal town with the vitality of the Costa del Sol, an area in growth with very few new-build opportunities right on the beach. The development will feature three buildings and 145 unique residences, with a carefully curated selection of modern homes designed to suit every lifestyle: 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom residences. Each home combines sustainable architecture, premium finishes, and first-class amenities, creating the perfect balance of comfort, style, and exclusivity. Shared amenities include a communal pool, landscaped gardens, central plaza, and private parking, creating a safe, elegant, and functional environment for the whole family. Every residence has been designed to offer the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, lifestyle and design. The homes feature spacious open-plan living and dining areas that maximize natural light and seamlessly connect to the terraces. Designer kitchens allow for both style and functionality, while minimalist, elegant bathrooms complement the avant-garde aesthetic. The common areas have been thoughtfully designed to enhance well-being, foster community, and celebrate the natural beauty of the Costa del Sol. Residents will enjoy an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean, a children’s pool in a safe, separate area, and a fully equipped indoor gym. A multipurpose room provides space for co-working, meetings, or events, while underground parking with assigned spaces and private storage rooms included with each unit ensure comfort and convenience. The on-site Interpretive Museum, open to residents and the public, adds a unique cultural dimension to everyday life. Is not just a residence—it’s a lifestyle, a cultural experience, and a front-row seat to one of the Costa del Sol’s most exclusive locations.

Localisation sur la carte

Manilva, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel MOON 64
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$434,355
Immeuble Appartements Vue Mer dans un Projet de Luxe à Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$806,155
Quartier résidentiel Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,33M
Quartier résidentiel Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Espagne
depuis
$830,655
Quartier résidentiel Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$364,048
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Vesta Mare
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$494,878
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Afficher tout Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Immeuble Maisons Avec Vue Sur Mer dans le Cadre Naturel d'Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,26M
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 4
Maisons en Bord de Mer Avec Grandes Terrasses et Vue Mer dans une Zone Résidentielle d'Estepona Ce nouveau projet est situé dans la municipalité d'Estepona, sur la Costa del Sol, dans le sud de l'Espagne. Estepona est une municipalité pittoresque avec plus de 20 kilomètres de côte, connue po…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Armonía
Quartier résidentiel Armonía
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$500,566
L'année de construction 2026
Located in the vibrant heart of San Pedro de Alcántara, Málaga, this luxurious new-built apartment offers a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Part of an exclusive complex comprising 35 homes stands out with its contemporary design and premium features. Although the property does not feature a p…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
Quartier résidentiel Azahar Nature
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$4,10M
Surrounded by lush golf courses and just steps from the Mediterranean, this villa blends the serenity of nature with the exclusivity of the Costa del Sol. Inspired by Andalusian charm and located only minutes from Marbella, it offers a unique retreat where life truly finds its meaning. Set …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications