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Quartier résidentiel Pernet Villas

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$2,10M
;
20
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ID: 39384
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2147064947
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Avenida Finca Pernet

À propos du complexe

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With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, in Monte Biarritz, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication. From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach. With a privileged location between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, near the prestigious Guadalmina urbanisation, it is an oasis of refinement in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Designed with timeless elegance and a deep respect for their natural surroundings, these villas showcase impeccable architecture that blends harmoniously into the landscape. Enjoy the tranquility of El Campanario just minutes from the vibrant energy of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by world-class golf courses and close to the unspoiled beaches of Casasola and Atalaya, these villas offer the perfect balance between nature, leisure, and sophistication. From exclusive beach clubs and fine dining restaurants to direct access to Málaga and Gibraltar airports (less than 50 minutes away), all the elements of a high-end Mediterranean lifestyle are within easy reach.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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