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Quartier résidentiel NARA Marbella

Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$2,15M
;
25
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ID: 39343
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1055127626
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella

À propos du complexe

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Español Español
This exclusive development in Marbella consists of a boutique collection of 8 contemporary villas, located in the quiet residential area of Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town centre and La Cañada shopping centre. Of the eight villas, one has already been completed and is ready to move into, two have already been sold, and the remaining five villas are currently under construction, offering a unique opportunity to acquire a modern home in a privileged location that combines privacy, comfort and proximity to all amenities. It is an ideal choice for families seeking quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Each villa will be built with top-quality materials from Porcelanosa and will feature a modern and functional design distributed over three floors plus a spectacular solarium. The plots will offer elegant outdoor areas with private swimming pools and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate all year round. The main floor will include a bright living-dining room with an open-plan kitchen, a guest toilet and access to a Thyssenkrupp lift connecting all levels of the property. The first floor, finished with natural wood flooring, will offer three spacious and sunny double bedrooms. The master bedroom will feature a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, while the other two bedrooms will share a full bathroom. The lower level will provide a versatile space with a large multipurpose room ideal as a cinema, gym or games room, as well as an additional bedroom with bathroom. This floor will also give access to a private garage with space for two cars. The solarium, designed as a unique leisure area, will include a toilet, pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Among the features are large windows, underfloor heating, air conditioning, home automation system and luxury finishes throughout. The villas will also offer spacious terraces that enhance natural light and create a sense of openness, making them perfect family homes. The location is excellent and unbeatable: close to schools such as CEIP Juan Ramón Jiménez, CEIP Valdeolletas, Colegio María Auxiliadora II and IES Guadalpín, as well as nurseries, supermarkets including Mercadona, DIA and Supercor, pharmacies, medical and veterinary clinics. Nearby you will also find El Mirador Padel Club, Monte Paraíso Golf, gyms and Marbella’s beaches. The area is well connected by public transport and offers quick access to the AP-7 motorway, providing easy communication with the entire Costa del Sol.

Localisation sur la carte

Marbella, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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