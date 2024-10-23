  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Benahavis
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Amara

Quartier résidentiel Villa Amara

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$11,35M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39193
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1365670468
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
A stunning new-build villa by the esteemed architect and interior design firm GC Studio. Sitting on a generous elevated plot, this property grants residents an exclusive and sophisticated lifestyle. The property lies on a plot boasting stunning landscaping and manicured gardens. A private pool adds to the allure of the outdoor space, as well as the numerous chill-out areas. Residents can also enjoy an outdoor kitchenette with a BBQ, ideal for entertaining guests or simply enjoy a meal outdoors. The property is dotted with plenty of floor to ceiling windows, ensuring that plenty of natural light will flood the interior spaces. The interior design is impeccable, displaying the finest collection for furniture and decorations. The interiors have been designed to maximise modern comfort, whilst remaining aesthetic and functional. The living and dining areas are seamlessly connected to the modern kitchen. The kitchen boasts a stunning kitchen island and plenty of storage space, ensuring the kitchen is the ideal space for cooking and entertaining. This Villa boasts stunningly appointed bedrooms, with the master bedroom stealing the spotlight. The master bedroom is an ideal private oasis, exuding comfort and style. The bedroom is connected to a private terrace that sports panoramic views of the surrounding area and Mediterranean sea. Also boasts a lavish array of amenities, including a fully equipped home gym, a cinema room and a SPA with a sauna and indoor pool, allowing residents to enjoy luxurious 5-star amenities in the comfort of their own home.

Localisation sur la carte

Benahavis, Espagne
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans la zone de Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$844,351
Quartier résidentiel Stella 8 Residence
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$773,602
Quartier résidentiel Alcalá 70
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$13,37M
Quartier résidentiel The Club Vasari Villas
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$2,22M
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$486,914
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Amara
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$11,35M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Quartier résidentiel Vista Nova 6
Antequera, Espagne
depuis
$431,169
Updates to Finishes and Amenities. New-build development in Antequera with delivery scheduled for September 2027. We are pleased to present an exclusive development of just 6 contemporary villas within the established Mirador de las Arquillas community. This project has been updated to offer…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$9,90M
This exceptional residence, exclusive to the Finca Cortesin resort, exudes a captivating blend of luxury and elegance. Designed by the renowned Jose Maria Sierra architects, this architectural masterpiece stands unrivalled on the Costa del Sol, boasting a remarkable plot and breathtaking v…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$475,538
New complex which is made up of 70 2 and 3 bedroom homes, as well as a wide variety of typologies, including penthouses with solariums and beautiful sea views. All the homes have fully fitted kitchens equipped with top brand appliances. The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to th…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications