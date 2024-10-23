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Quartier résidentiel Aurea Villas

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,76M
;
17
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ID: 39309
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 465900136
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona

À propos du complexe

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Welcome to this new collection of just 10 stunning villas in the heart of Estepona Golf. These homes offer stunning views of the Mediterranean, golf courses, and the Sierra Bermeja mountains. Each of the properties sits on a plot of 756m² and boast interior built area of over 400m². They are distributed across three levels, with three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. There is also the possibility to add three further bedrooms in the generous basement. Every villa has been masterfully designed with high ceilings and expansive windows creating spaces bathed in natural light from where you can enjoy the views of the sea and the golf course. Premium materials are meticulously selected to seduce the senses and create an atmosphere of refined elegance. The kitchens blend innovation with avant-garde design, featuring elements such as the modern BORA induction hob with its integrated extractor system, and the hi-tech MIELE white goods. The villas also offer spacious terraces and patios of over 100m², ideal to make the most of the Costa del Sol climate. The interiors are bright and spacious with the main level being an open-plan design for the living space and integrated kitchen. There is also a bedroom on this floor. On the upper floor you will find the master suite which also boasts a private terrace, with the option of adding a jacuzzi. The basement is yours to design. A gym, cinema room, spa, wine cellar or extra bedrooms.

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Estepona, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Aurea Villas
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,76M
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532,420 – 910,120
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372.0
1,01M
Agence
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