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Quartier résidentiel Kosmos

Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$456,766
;
14
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ID: 39293
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 258799975
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Torremolinos
  • Adresse
    Calle Luis Mamerto Lopez Tapia

À propos du complexe

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Exclusive new residential complex in Torremolinos with spectacular sea views at the foot of the Pinar del Moro pine forest, designed for those looking to enjoy a unique environment just 5 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from Malaga city. This project has 104 multi-family homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with parking space and storage room. With first floors in the middle of nature and penthouses with impressive terraces. Indoor heated pool and outdoor pool, fully equipped gym with spa and coworking room with kitchen office, ideal for hybrid work. There is a place in the universe designed just for you, where the sunrises are spectacular and the sunsets extraordinary. A place facing the Mediterranean, surrounded by pine forests, open to the horizon and star-filled nights. It is one of the most dynamic and visited municipalities in the province of Málaga. Thanks to its cosmopolitan character and a perfect combination of beaches, services, and leisure activities, Torremolinos has established itself as an ideal location for both a first and second home. Very close to the center of Málaga and the Málaga-Costa del Sol International Airport, living here guarantees you unbeatable connections to the rest of Spain and Europe.

Localisation sur la carte

Torremolinos, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Kosmos
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$456,766
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