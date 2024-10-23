  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Benahavis
  4. Quartier résidentiel Romero

Quartier résidentiel Romero

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,75M
;
19
Laisser une demande
ID: 39237
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2028426911
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Calle Lago de Leman

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Set in a stunning natural environment, this collection of homes offers panoramic views of the coastline from a privileged location. Each nature-inspired home features spacious open and covered terraces, accessible from both the living room and bedrooms. Flooded with natural light and fresh mountain air, these spaces invite uncomplicated indoor-outdoor living. It is the only project where residents will be able to exclusively enjoy an infinity saltwater pool and three communal decks with the use of gym, coworking and the highest one with views for relaxation and reflection. It has generous landscaped outdoor common areas with carefully designed landscaping, with native aromatic plants, shrubs and trees low in water resources. and trees low in water resources. Pedestrian paths and landscaped areas adapted for people with reduced mobility and private access to the solarium outside the house from the entrance, in addition to the normal access through the staircase inside the house. Residents will live in a modern, state-of-the-art apartment complex near Angsana Real by La Quinta Hotel & Branded Residences by Banyan Tree Group while enjoying a close connection to the natural landscape. And for those digital nomads who choose to work in this incredible environment, our broadband connections will be able to connect you anywhere in the world.

Localisation sur la carte

Benahavis, Espagne

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Bougaivillea Rosa
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$3,07M
Quartier résidentiel Urban City Horizon
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$284,412
Quartier résidentiel Vilas12 - Villa 7
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$7,17M
Complexe résidentiel Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Espagne
depuis
$373,094
Quartier résidentiel Lyra Residences
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,72M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,75M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$687,212
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 4
Appartements Dans une Résidence Exceptionnelle Dans une Zone Prestigieuse à Fuengirola Les appartements sont situés à Fuengirola, une station touristique située entre les autres villes célèbres de Benalmadena et Mijas. Fuengirola abrite toutes les commodités telles que des bars, des centres …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$715,582
New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled vi…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Immeuble Appartements de 2 et 3 chambres avec espace extérieur à Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Espagne
depuis
$498,501
L'année de construction 2025
Appartements à vendre à Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, avec jardin ou solarium Situé dans la charmante ville de Ciudad Quesada, à Rojales, Alicante, ce nouveau programme immobilier privé allie architecture moderne et confort au quotidien. Réputé pour son style de vie méditerranéen décontracté, le…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications