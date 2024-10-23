  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel Isla Bela

Quartier résidentiel Isla Bela

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$893,055
;
6
Laisser une demande
ID: 39175
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1834729690
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Las Yedras

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva Andalucía, the development enjoys a prime location, just minutes from the iconic Puerto Banús and surrounded by an exceptional selection of schools, shops, supermarkets, clinics, restaurants, and cafés. Nueva Andalucía stretches across a vast valley in the western part of Marbella. Surrounded by majestic mountains and offering panoramic sea views, this enclave is known as the "Golf Valley" due to its five renowned courses: Aloha, Las Brisas, Los Naranjos, La Quinta, and Dama de Noche. Recognized as one of the most exclusive residential areas in southern Spain, Nueva Andalucía is distinguished by its well-maintained streets, lush greenery, and luxurious residential complexes, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. The development offers a wide range of premium services designed to ensure a comfortable, relaxed, and stylish lifestyle. Every space has been carefully designed to meet the highest expectations and provide a unique sense of well-being. Excellence is at the core of this project, where the combination of high-end materials, prestigious brands, and cutting-edge technology results in homes that prioritize comfort and functionality. Large-format flooring, both indoors and on terraces, creates a seamless transition and a sense of continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, while state-of-the-art ventilation systems and advanced home automation ensure comfort, efficiency, and personalized control in every corner. The kitchens, designed with an elegant open-plan concept, are equipped with integrated, energy-efficient appliances. In the bathrooms, vitrified porcelain fixtures, mineral solid washbasin countertops, and fittings from leading brands ensure a sophisticated and functional design. At the heart of the complex lies the outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by lush gardens and sun loungers, creating a true oasis where residents can enjoy the magnificent Mediterranean climate. Additionally, the indoor pool, gym, and spa evoke the refined and exclusive ambiance of a five-star hotel. The communal areas include a modern coworking space, perfect for productivity, and a sophisticated social club with a cinema, providing the ideal setting for entertainment and leisure, whether alone or with guests.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Emerald View
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$847,549
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Meraki
Benagalbon, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
Quartier résidentiel Absolute Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$732,647
Quartier résidentiel MedBlue Marbella Fase IV
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$521,044
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la mer et piscine à Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Espagne
depuis
$480,570
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$893,055
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Quartier résidentiel Villa Henrietta
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$5,67M
Contemporary two-story villa in a natural setting in the hills of Montemayor. A prime location with panoramic views of the coast and nature. 24-hour security in a gated community with security cameras. Six bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a separate toilet and another by the pool, spa…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Abril
Quartier résidentiel Abril
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$486,914
New project consisting of 65 homes with options for 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with a parking space and storage room. All properties have been designed with meticulous attention to detail, making the most of the sun, the landscape, and the sea of the Costa del Sol. Located in Casares, you will f…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Quartier résidentiel Idilia Aire
Benagalbon, Espagne
depuis
$534,695
This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideall…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications