  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Casares
  4. Quartier résidentiel LAKE ESSENCE LUXURY VILLAS

Quartier résidentiel LAKE ESSENCE LUXURY VILLAS

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$805,849
;
8
Laisser une demande
ID: 38971
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1061624811
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Español Español
The Art of Living in Finca Cortesín 14 Exclusive Plots for Signature Villas Gilmar is proud to exclusively market 14 unique plots within Finca Cortesín, one of the most prestigious residential destinations in Europe. A truly exceptional setting on the Costa del Sol, where world-class golf, fine dining and discreet luxury merge seamlessly with the Mediterranean landscape to create an incomparable lifestyle. Finca Cortesín is synonymous with elegance and well-being. The resort boasts a five-star grand luxury hotel, an internationally acclaimed spa, an exclusive beach club and high-end boutiques. Its Finca Cortesin Golf Club, with its Championship Course ranked among the finest in Spain, has hosted prestigious international tournaments such as the 2023 Solheim Cup, offering a course of outstanding natural beauty and technical challenge. Soon, the resort will reach a new milestone with the arrival of Lanserhof, the world-renowned German health and longevity clinic, featuring more than 24,000 m² of cutting-edge facilities and a pioneering concept in preventive medicine. This will further enhance Finca Cortesín as a unique place to live, enjoy and take care of oneself. The project gives each owner the opportunity to acquire a plot and design a bespoke home, supported by leading architects and with Gilmar as project manager throughout the entire process. Clients will be able to choose from three distinctive architectural concepts, adapted to the character of each plot and lifestyle preference: • Contemporary Villa: clean lines, open spaces and a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors, designed to highlight the light and breathtaking views of the Costa del Sol. • Andalusian Style Villa: a modern interpretation of Mediterranean tradition, with a classical floor plan, patios, porches and finishes that capture the authentic character of Andalusia. • Natural & Integrated Villa: an organic, immersive architecture designed for plots with less sea exposure but greater focus on interior living, blending perfectly with the landscape and topography. These three typologies have been conceived by renowned architectural studios —Villarroel, Huete and Colubi—, ensuring a variety of unique proposals ranging from avant-garde and minimalist to Mediterranean-inspired designs. Plots start at 1,477 m² with buildability of up to 443 m², offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean or the lake, 24-hour security and access control, and all the services of a five-star resort: championship golf course, grand luxury hotel, beach club, spa and gourmet dining. Added to this is the unique advantage of the upcoming Lanserhof at Finca Cortesín, a European benchmark in preventive medicine and wellness. Each villa will be developed in partnership with a trusted construction company, ensuring the highest quality and complete peace of mind. Buyers will thus acquire not only a plot, but a turnkey project combining exclusivity, design and investment security. Finca Cortesín stands as a residential benchmark where beauty, discretion and excellence come together to define a truly exceptional way of life.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Villa Omega
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$7,96M
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$6,54M
Immeuble Appartements Vue Mer dans un Projet de Luxe à Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$806,155
Quartier résidentiel Villa Solstice
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$22,18M
Quartier résidentiel Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$2,16M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel LAKE ESSENCE LUXURY VILLAS
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$805,849
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Quartier résidentiel Alura Living Fase 2
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$512,966
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Quartier résidentiel Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Espagne
depuis
$321,327
Options de finition Аvec finition
Surface 83–116 m²
4 objets immobiliers 4
Pour ceux qui recherchent l'intimité ou une enclave de tranquillité, les appartements de luxe Euromarina — option idéale. Bénéficiant d'un emplacement privilégié sur le littoral le plus éblouissant d'Espagne, ces propriétés offrent non seulement un chez-soi, mais une invitation à vivre plein…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
83.0 – 90.0
351,168 – 365,990
Apartment 3 chambres
116.0
482,285
Agence
EspanaTour
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Immeuble Appartements modernes à proximité des commodités à Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$669,639
L'année de construction 2028
Appartements modernes en bord de mer à Estepona Estepona est l'une des destinations les plus prisées de la Costa del Sol, réputée pour sa charmante vieille ville, son port de plaisance animé et plus de vingt kilomètres de littoral bordé de plages Pavillon Bleu. Avec son climat méditerranéen …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications