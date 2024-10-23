  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Casares
  4. Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3

Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$6,54M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39145
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1668243536
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
This astonishing villa is the embodiment of luxuryliving. Meticulously designed by the esteemed architects Vicens & Romans, this opulent residence showcases an unrivalled architectural marvel, unmatched in the Costa del Sol. Nestled on a spacious frontline golf plot, the villa boasts expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with an abundance of natural light, unveiling breathtaking views of the Finca Cortesin golf course and the Mediterranean sea from its elevated vantage point. Encapsulated by lush greenery, privacy and tranquillity are guaranteed. With generous outdoor terraces and easy access to the garden from all areas, indoor/outdoor living is maximised for residents to make the most out of the stunning weather this corner of the world has to offer. The length pool, decorated with stunning aquamarine tiles invites all to take a dip, while the luscious palm trees provide shade and an aesthetic backdrop for relaxation. The interiors exude refinement, with every detail meticulously curated using the finest materials, ensuring an unparalleled sense of luxury. The stunning kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, is a culinary haven that seamlessly combines practicality with aesthetics. Distributed across 2 floors, most bedrooms are located on the ground level of the property, with striking views across the golf course. The luxurious master bedroom is on the top level of the property, boasting a private oasis for residents to enjoy. The property’s landscaping is a work of art, with a captivating hidden pond gracing the entrance, adorned with lush greenery that evokes a soothing ambiance, fostering a profound connection with nature. An architectural masterpiece, this property enjoys a privileged frontline golf position in one of Spain’s most exclusive resorts: Finca Cortesin.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$5,46M
Quartier résidentiel Enebros - Fase 1
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,50M
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe Delux
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$3,70M
Quartier résidentiel Camarate Hills Fase II
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$346,983
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$6,54M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$935,148
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Espagne
depuis
$269,723
L'année de construction 2026
Appartements modernes de 2 et 3 chambres avec vue sur les Salinas à San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas est une charmante ville de l'intérieur des terres située dans la province d'Alicante. Connue pour son caractère espagnol traditionnel et sa proximité avec la campagne et la côte, elle offre u…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$489,189
Breathe and enjoy life at your own pace. This new apartment development offers you the space to be yourself, to focus on what truly matters, and to reconnect with an unhurried lifestyle. A carefully curated boutique collection of just 35 residences facing the endless blue of the Mediterranea…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications