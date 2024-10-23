  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Estepona
  4. Quartier résidentiel IDYLLIC 1

Quartier résidentiel IDYLLIC 1

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 39132
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 618137105
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Ponce de Leon

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona. This private residential complex is home to 38 homes, including flats, penthouses and ground floors with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, designed with functional layouts, top quality finishes and exceptional care in every detail to suit your needs. Immerse yourself in spaces dedicated to wellness and relaxation, with yoga areas and a spa equipped with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna. Enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, a modern coworking space, multimedia areas, play areas and spectacular swimming pools surrounded by lush gardens. Each facility has been conceived to offer an unparalleled experience, guaranteeing comfort and exclusivity. Located in the prestigious area of Arroyo Enmedio, in the charming town of Estepona, this enclave combines the tranquillity of its natural surroundings with the proximity of the beach, just 800 metres away. Its excellent connection to essential services such as shopping centres, restaurants, schools and more than seven golf courses within a 7 km radius makes it an unbeatable choice. In addition, the proximity to the A-7 motorway allows easy access to Marbella and Malaga airport, providing the opportunity to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle without sacrificing connectivity. The spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a boutique resort experience, with landscaped gardens, saline chlorinated swimming pools, solarium, relaxation and picnic areas, as well as spaces for entertaining and socialising. Large windows flood every room with natural light, creating cosy atmospheres and a unique connection with the surroundings. A home where serenity and modernity merge to fully enjoy life.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Suites
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$568,825
Immeuble Maisons résidentielles côtières avec solariums et piscine à Malaga
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$698,410
Quartier résidentiel Mimosas Fase I
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,39M
Quartier résidentiel Cala Serena Sun
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$769,051
Immeuble Immobiliers Vue Mer en Pleine Nature à Mijas, Malaga
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$714,725
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Quartier résidentiel The Oak 48
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$466,436
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location. The residential complex offers a contemporary design that combines functionality with a luxurious look, using advanced materials. This makes the homes of the highest quality, with optimum comfort and efficiency…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa C San Pedro
Quartier résidentiel Villa C San Pedro
Quartier résidentiel Villa C San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$3,86M
Discover an oasis of tranquility and luxury in southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol! This exclusive 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa, located in a quiet urbanization in San Pedro de Alcántara, is the perfect combination of elegance, modern comfort, and first-class design. The property enjoys exc…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Quartier résidentiel Villa Entrelagos II
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,80M
Welcome to this project, a home that combines elegance with everyday comfort: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes, and seamless integration between the interior and exterior. Spread over three spacious levels, the ground floor open…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications