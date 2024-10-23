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Quartier résidentiel Portamare

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$522,978
;
8
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ID: 39102
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1963241592
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Vista Africa

À propos du complexe

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Welcome to an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of Estepona, this complex of 22 apartments offers a unique living experience, just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesque port of Estepona, your new home puts you at the epicenter of a vibrant coastal life. This magnificent project imposes its avant-garde architecture within the urban concept of the city. It has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments designed to offer maximum comfort, and the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar, the African coast and breathtaking sunsets over the sea. It is distinguished by its functionality highlighting the living room and kitchen open door. Its large terrace makes the light the protagonist of the house and brings harmony and comfort. In addition, you can enjoy the solarium and swimming pool on the roof. You will find unique spaces that offer an intimate and perfect atmosphere for the enjoyment and well-being of the whole family. Do not miss this unique opportunity to enjoy all that this wonderful city has to offer, a perfect choice for those who want an exclusive lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty and modern comforts. Your paradise by the sea awaits you!

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Portamare
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$522,978
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