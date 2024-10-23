  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel 4our Villas

Quartier résidentiel 4our Villas

Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$5,57M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39092
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1177188849
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New residential complex of 4 isolated single-family homes, with a private pool, located on the Golden Mile, with direct access to the Marbella ring road, this enclave is located just 900 meters from the beach and nearby services. The project is available for sale, it comes fully furnished with designer furniture, finished to magnificent qualities that make this property an ideal contemporary oasis. Other amenities include: · Air conditioning, underfloor heating throughout the house with the Airzone system, which controls the underfloor temperature in winter and the air conditioning units in summer from the same remote control. · Home automation system to control climate control, lighting. · Throughout the home, except bedrooms, large-format, top-quality rectified porcelain stoneware flooring with matching skirting boards, in bathrooms and toilets, top-quality rectified porcelain stoneware flooring. · In bedrooms, wide-plank natural wood flooring, first quality oak finish or similar. · Installation of Schindler Elevator or Similar in the stairwell. The villas are spread over three levels, set on a 1,100 m² plot, and feature a Mediterranean-style garden and outdoor pool with purification equipment, salt chlorinator, and heat pump to maintain hot water, as well as a PVC cover for maintenance and temperature control. The entrance level is the upper level of the house and has the entrance area with garage and access to the villa, a master bedroom with its private bathroom and the generously sized dressing room. The master bedroom opens onto a spacious terrace offering panoramic views of the surrounding area. The ground floor level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, a spacious living room with integrated dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with countertop, lighting, furniture and top brand appliances and current design: refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher , integrated washer-dryer, sink, taps, induction hob and hood. Gaggenau brand or similar. The living room has direct access to the private garden and the pool area and barbecue area. The basement is versatile and includes a laundry room, a cozy TV room and games area, pre-installation for a sauna and gym, ample storage space, staff quarters equipped with a bathroom.

Localisation sur la carte

Marbella, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Eden Beach
La Mata, Espagne
depuis
$314,172
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alfa
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$7,96M
Quartier résidentiel Villa Selene Luxe
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$6,59M
Immeuble Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel 4our Villas
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$5,57M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$15,36M
This exceptional luxury villa at Marbella Hill Club effortlessly combines refined elegance with natural comfort, offering an exclusive lifestyle in one of Marbella’s most prestigious locations. The bespoke interiors by Pedro Peña are specially designed for this residence, creating a sophisti…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Quartier résidentiel Soleia Living El Chaparral
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,08M
Serene living at Soleia Living El Chaparral is a unique experience. Sixty-nine villas starting with a first phase of 23 units. It features architecture that reinvents the traditional Andalusian style. Carefully oriented to the south and with stunning views of the Mediterranean, this developm…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Immeuble Appartements à Marbella avec harmonie intérieur-extérieur
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$621,069
L'année de construction 2029
Appartements luxueux et élégants en parfaite harmonie à Marbella Marbella est l'une des destinations les plus prisées d'Europe, réputée pour son mélange unique de style de vie méditerranéen, d'atmosphère cosmopolite et de beauté naturelle. Avec son ensoleillement toute l'année, ses parcours …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications