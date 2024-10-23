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Quartier résidentiel Veridian II

Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,11M
;
11
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ID: 39398
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 649507202
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Victoria Kent

À propos du complexe

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This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy efficiency, and well-being in a well-maintained and private setting. The development consists of 40 homes built using an innovative industrialized construction system, which ensures higher quality standards, faster construction, and superior energy efficiency. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light, thermal comfort, and sound insulation, incorporating solar technology, smart systems, and sustainable materials that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This development offers spacious common areas designed for well-being and outdoor living, including an infinity pool, a children’s pool, an outdoor social club, a sauna, an urban garden, walking trails, and wellness spaces ideal for yoga, relaxation, and connecting with nature. A project where sustainability, design, and quality of life come together to create homes ready for the future.

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Fuengirola, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Veridian II
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,11M
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