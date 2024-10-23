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Quartier résidentiel San Lorenzo 52

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$795,217
;
11
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ID: 39054
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 64707725
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Avenida de San Lorenzo

À propos du complexe

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This is a boutique residential development comprising just four exclusive apartments in a prime urban location in the heart of Estepona. Designed to combine classic architectural elements with contemporary design, the homes offer a refined residential concept where tradition meets modern sophistication. The building stands out for its high-quality finishes, elegant façades and carefully designed interiors that prioritise space, light and functionality. Each property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private outdoor space, with layouts on the first, second, third floor and penthouse. The ground floor properties have a private patio, while the penthouse includes a private swimming pool, offering an exclusive lifestyle in the centre of Estepona. Features include a fully equipped kitchen with integrated appliances, aerothermal air conditioning system, inverter air conditioning and heating, double glazing, lift and high energy efficiency. The penthouse also has a private parking space. It has been designed for comfortable living all year round, backed by the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol with over 300 days of sunshine a year. Its central location ensures immediate access to essential services, shopping areas, restaurants, schools and sports facilities, making it ideal as a primary residence, second home or investment in Estepona. Located within walking distance of the historic centre and beaches, it combines urban convenience with a coastal lifestyle. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 motorways provide direct access to Malaga Airport and the rest of the Costa del Sol, reinforcing its strategic position in the southern Spanish property market.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel San Lorenzo 52
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$795,217
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