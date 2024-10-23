  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Quartier résidentiel Valley Collection

Quartier résidentiel Valley Collection

Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
;
18
Laisser une demande
ID: 39008
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 406886057
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Higueron, 48 Fuengirola Supercharger

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development. Our unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-friendly community with first class infrastructure and support services designed to offer a superior quality of life. With more than 20,000 m2 of landscaped green areas, an exclusive project of apartments. The units are distributed over four floor configurations constructed on platforms of varying heights to guarantee great views. The properties are located in small, intimate buildings with a perfect south or southwest orientation. Combining privacy and blending harmoniously into the beautiful surroundings. This community boasts 6 swimming pools in total and all the apartments will have two parking spaces and a storeroom. Keeping the impact on the environment low is as important to us as it is for our residents therefore this development is also BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) certified. In addition, included with the purchase of your property you will get a free lifetime family platinum membership so that you can enjoy the use of the unrivalled existing on-site amenities of Higuerón Sport Club and Spa which is only a 3-minute walk away in an easterly direction.

Localisation sur la carte

Benalmadena, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Solaia
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$1,01M
Immeuble Maisons Élégantes à La Nucia, Alicante, Avec Vue Sur Mer
La Nucia, Espagne
depuis
$510,776
Quartier résidentiel San Lorenzo 52
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$795,217
Quartier résidentiel QuintEssence
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$654,149
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$483,501
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Quartier résidentiel Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Quartier résidentiel Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Quartier résidentiel Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$1,97M
We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a s…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,83M
Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread across…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Afficher tout Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$575,010
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Appartements avec Terrasses Spacieuses Dans une Résidence à Malaga Fuengirola Les appartements sont situés dans la région résidentielle populaire de Fuengirola, sur la Costa del Sol. Fuengirola attire des visiteurs tout au long de l'année grâce à son climat agréable, ses nombreuses commodité…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications