Quartier résidentiel Valley Collection

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En savoir plus
Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of
the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development.
Our
unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-friendly community with first class infrastructure and support
services designed to offer a superior quality of life.
With more than 20,000 m2 of landscaped green areas, an exclusive project of apartments.
The units are distributed over four floor configurations constructed on platforms
of varying heights to guarantee great views. The properties are located in small, intimate buildings with a
perfect south or southwest orientation. Combining privacy and blending harmoniously into the beautiful
surroundings.
This community boasts 6 swimming pools in total and all the apartments will have two
parking spaces and a storeroom.
Keeping the impact on the environment low is as important to us as it is for our residents therefore this
development is also BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment
Methodology) certified.
In addition, included with the purchase of your property you will get a free lifetime family platinum
membership so that you can enjoy the use of the unrivalled existing on-site amenities of Higuerón Sport
Club and Spa which is only a 3-minute walk away in an easterly direction.
Localisation sur la carte
Benalmadena, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
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