The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.
The first c…
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer ha…
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, gr…
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competen…
LCD Three Whales se trouve à proximité de l'un des plus grands parcs de Kaliningrad, le parc Max Ashmann. Il s'agit d'un bâtiment privé, la nature y est parfaite. Le complexe s'adapte harmonieusement à l'environnement existant. Les appartements sont conçus selon les tendances modernes, il y …
Le parc Nevski est un quartier résidentiel du nord de Kaliningrad. Le projet prévoit la création d'espaces publics ouverts destinés aux loisirs des habitants et des visiteurs du quartier. Il a été possible d'augmenter la superficie de ces espaces en réduisant la densité de construction. Elle…
Le quartier Nakhimov est un nouveau quartier au nord-est de Kaliningrad, au bout de la rue Artillery. Cet endroit possède de nouveaux bâtiments extrêmement intéressants et un secteur privé bien entretenu. À proximité se trouvent une école et un jardin d'enfants. Le quartier se développe très…
LCD La Riviera Baltique — est un projet confortable et intéressant - par l'un des plus grands promoteurs côtiers. 7 minutes de la mer à pied. Cette zone de Zelenogradsk est en cours de développement actif. Le complexe est très pratique pour un séjour permanent. Il est également bon d'avoir d…
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced…
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
LCD Fish Village n'est pas seulement un complexe résidentiel. En fait, il s'agit d'une nouvelle attraction à Kaliningrad et d'une nouvelle attraction. Fabilles expressives, la destination de voyage la plus touristique, une zone avec une infrastructure très développée, un grand nombre de plac…
Le complexe résidentiel Alpenstadt est un immense nouveau quartier au nord de Kaliningrad. Il est prévu d'y construire 6 bâtiments. Le complexe est entouré de bâtiments privés et de paysages naturels. Avantages : design moderne, parking souterrain et aires de jeux équipées. Et aussi : de nom…
Le complexe résidentiel « Vasilki » est situé à la périphérie est de Kaliningrad, au nord de -. Une caractéristique distinctive des conceptions pratiques —, parking souterrain et garde-manger. En un mot, tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour une vie confortable
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Confort dans le quartier résidentiel - Projet River Park - à Guryevsk près de Kaliningrad dans une zone favorable et écologique. Le concept architectural unique du projet combine harmonieusement les tendances architecturales modernes avec des éléments classiques. Charme et beauté particulier…
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortabl…