Complexe résidentiel Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

  2. Monténégro
  3. Tivat
  Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$236,791
depuis
$4,519/m²
8
ID: 32887
Dernière actualisation: 18/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.

Features:

  • Views of the green Župa Park

  • Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature

  • Spacious, bright apartments with terraces

  • Gated complex with landscaped design

Nearby:

  • Beach and promenade — 600 m

  • Old Port — 5 min walk

  • Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car

  • Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance

Modern comfort in harmony with nature.

Our website: https://mng.estate/

Localisation sur la carte

Tivat, Monténégro
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
