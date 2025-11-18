Complexe résidentiel Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.
Features:
Views of the green Župa Park
Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature
Spacious, bright apartments with terraces
Gated complex with landscaped design
Nearby:
Beach and promenade — 600 m
Old Port — 5 min walk
Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car
Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance
Modern comfort in harmony with nature.
Our website: https://mng.estate/