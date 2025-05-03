  1. Realting.com
  2. L'immobilier au Kazakhstan

L'immobilier au Kazakhstan

Rechercher parmi 34 propriétés
Nouveaux bâtiments Acheter Louer Tous les jours
{{ property_type ? property_type : 'non séléctionné' }}
Appartements dans des immeubles neufs Nouvelles maisons
Résidentiel
Appartement Attique Studio Maison Villa Chalet Chambre
Commercial
Restaurant Hôtel Bureau Fabrication Maison des revenus Investissement Entrepôt Boutique Entreprise établie Salle de conférence
Autre
Atterrir
Appartement Attique Appartements à plusieurs niveaux Studio Maison Villa Chalet Manoir Bungalow Maison de ville Duplex Propriété commerciale Restaurant Bureau Entrepôt
Appartement Appartements à plusieurs niveaux Studio Maison Villa Chalet Bungalow Propriété commerciale Chambre Bureau Salle de conférence
Nouveaux bâtiments sur la carte en Kazakhstan
34 objet immobilier
4 entreprise

Agences et promoteurs immobiliers en Kazakhstan

Développeurs Agences
Tam Kurylys
Риэл Сити
Gold Business Kazakhstan
Dostyk Prime Group

Quartiers populaires à Kazakhstan

Nouveaux bâtiments en Kazakhstan

Tous les nouveaux bâtiments Maisons

Tous les nouveaux bâtiments

  • Village de chalets Valdek
    Village de chalets Valdek
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $19,504
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    Nombre d'étages 3
    < p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of the studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the cit…
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
    Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $57,293
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    Nombre d'étages 2
    < p > Description: < p > "STIL" — a modern, comfortable and simple house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. The houses for this project are warm and earthquake resistant. By buying such a house, you also become the owner of the site. < …
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
    Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $73,140
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    < p > Prestige — modern comfortable house in a simple way with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. < p > The technology for the construction of foam cabins is especially popular in Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries, wher…
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Komfort - 86
    Village de chalets Komfort - 86
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $56,074
    Nombre d'étages 2
    Modern two-level cottage, with various classic layouts, with a total area of 86 sq.m. 1 - floor: entrance hall, bathroom, kitchen and living room. 2 - th floor: 3 bedrooms and bathroom. The house is warm and earthquake-resistant. By purchasing such a cottage, you also become the …
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
Montrer plus

Maisons

  • Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
    Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $73,140
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    < p > Prestige — modern comfortable house in a simple way with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. < p > The technology for the construction of foam cabins is especially popular in Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries, wher…
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
    Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $57,293
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    Nombre d'étages 2
    < p > Description: < p > "STIL" — a modern, comfortable and simple house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. The houses for this project are warm and earthquake resistant. By buying such a house, you also become the owner of the site. < …
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Komfort - 86
    Village de chalets Komfort - 86
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $56,074
    Nombre d'étages 2
    Modern two-level cottage, with various classic layouts, with a total area of 86 sq.m. 1 - floor: entrance hall, bathroom, kitchen and living room. 2 - th floor: 3 bedrooms and bathroom. The house is warm and earthquake-resistant. By purchasing such a cottage, you also become the …
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
  • Village de chalets Milan
    Village de chalets Milan
    Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
    depuis
    $29,256
    Options de finition Аvec finition
    L'année de construction 2023
    Nombre d'étages 3
    < p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of a studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the city …
    Développeur
    Tam Kurylys
    Laisser une demande
Montrer plus

Appartements en Kazakhstan

Tous les appartements 1 chambre 2 chambres 3 chambres 4 chambres

Tous les appartements

Montrer plus

1 chambre

Montrer plus

Maisons en Kazakhstan

Toutes les maisons Chalets Demeures Maisons de ville

Toutes les maisons

Montrer plus

Louer en Kazakhstan

Location longue durée

Location longue durée

Montrer plus

Propriété commerciale en Kazakhstan

Tout l'immobilier commercial Restaurants

Tout l'immobilier commercial

Montrer plus

Terres en Kazakhstan

Montrer plus
Poster une annonce
Notre formulaire de soumission vous permettra de placer une annonce rapidement et facilement
Ajouter une annonce

Nos partenaires