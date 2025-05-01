  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Kazakhstan

Oblys d'Almaty
5
Talgar District
5
Recherche de nouveaux bâtiments
Cacher
Recherche de nouveaux bâtiments
Recherche étendue Recherche compacte
Paramètres de recherche
Trier
Sur la carte
Village de chalets Valdek
Village de chalets Valdek
Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
depuis
$19,504
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 3
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of the studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the cit…
Développeur
Tam Kurylys
Laisser une demande
Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
depuis
$57,293
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 2
< p > Description: < p > "STIL" — a modern, comfortable and simple house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. The houses for this project are warm and earthquake resistant. By buying such a house, you also become the owner of the site. < …
Développeur
Tam Kurylys
Laisser une demande
Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
depuis
$73,140
Options de finition Аvec finition
< p > Prestige — modern comfortable house in a simple way with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. < p > The technology for the construction of foam cabins is especially popular in Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries, wher…
Développeur
Tam Kurylys
Laisser une demande
Village de chalets Milan
Village de chalets Milan
Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
depuis
$29,256
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of a studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the city …
Développeur
Tam Kurylys
Laisser une demande
Village de chalets Komfort - 86
Village de chalets Komfort - 86
Jibel joly, Kazakhstan
depuis
$56,074
Nombre d'étages 2
Modern two-level cottage, with various classic layouts, with a total area of 86 sq.m. 1 - floor: entrance hall, bathroom, kitchen and living room. 2 - th floor: 3 bedrooms and bathroom. The house is warm and earthquake-resistant. By purchasing such a cottage, you also become the …
Développeur
Tam Kurylys
Laisser une demande
Sur la carte
Realting.com
Aller