Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble Magnum Residence Berawa

Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance.

Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean!

Apartments with a full finish, furniture, and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view!

The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions.

The object has a very good price growth potential!

There is an installment plan until the end of construction.

Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.

WhatsApp