  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonésie
  3. Tibubeneng
  4. Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble Magnum Residence Berawa

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble Magnum Residence Berawa

Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$280,000
24/09/2025
$280,000
26/02/2024
$300,000
28/07/2023
$260,000
BTC
3.3305443
ETH
174.5680641
USDT
276 831.6616326
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 4724
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 24/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

À propos du complexe

Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance.

Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean!

Apartments with a full finish, furniture, and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view!

The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions.

The object has a very good price growth potential!

There is an installment plan until the end of construction.

Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.

WhatsApp

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 81.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,704
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 300,000
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 162.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,951
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 640,000

Localisation sur la carte

Tibubeneng, Indonésie

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Appart-hôtel Exclusive Opportunity: Acquire a One-of-a-Kind Boutique Hotel in Bali
Toya Bungkah, Indonésie
depuis
$8,00M
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonésie
depuis
$180,563
Complexe résidentiel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonésie
depuis
$109,900
Complexe résidentiel GOLDEN PEARL
Ubud, Indonésie
depuis
$252,000
Complexe résidentiel Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonésie
depuis
$298,452
Vous regardez
Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$280,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonésie
depuis
$1,32M
Le nouveau complexe de villas de luxe de style marocain près de l'océan, à seulement 4 minutes à pied de la magnifique plage de Pandawa. Chaque villa d'au moins 500 m2 dispose de 2 options intérieures: Business et Luxe.Les commodités seront situées près de l'entrée principale, à 100 mètres.L…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonésie
depuis
$1,84M
Une luxueuse villa avec un spacieux salon sur le toit donnant sur l'océan, un jardin tropical et une piscine à débordement est proposée. Finitions de haute qualité, matériaux haut de gamme, solutions de conception réussies - tout le meilleur est réalisé dans ce projet.Une incroyable villa de…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonésie
depuis
$119,380
L'infrastructure complexe:service de concierge personnellieu équipé pour les cours de yogacoworkingsalon de coiffuresalon de beauté2 restaurantsSalle de sportAchèvement - 1ère partie de 2026.Avantages Réduction unique de 3 % en cas de paiement à 100 %.Le ROI attendu est de 17 %.Emplacement e…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
04.03.2025
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
Afficher toutes les publications