  2. Indonésie
  3. Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Sumba Barat, Indonésie
depuis
$395,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 32845
Dernière actualisation: 08/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Sumba Barat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

    Classe premium
    2027
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Sumba Barat, Indonésie

