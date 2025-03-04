Maison de ville Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Townhouse

Private pool

2 cabinets

2 bedrooms

View of green landscapes



Area:

Building - 112 m²



Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2)



Rental income:

Revenue per day: $166.8

Loading - 90%

Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150

Revenue per year taking into account the facility's occupancy - $48,600

Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $34,020 (13.08%)

Payback - 7-10 years



Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.



Conditions of real estate ownership:

Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years + extension

Construction completion date: September 2023