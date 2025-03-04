  1. Realting.com
  Indonésie
  Kerobokan Kelod
  Maison de ville Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Maison de ville Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonésie
$260,000
5
ID: 12279
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/12/2023

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan Kelod

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2023
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

Townhouse

  • Private pool
  • 2 cabinets
  • 2 bedrooms
  • View of green landscapes


Area:
Building - 112 m²

Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2)

Rental income:
Revenue per day: $166.8
Loading - 90%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150
Revenue per year taking into account the facility's occupancy - $48,600
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year -  $34,020 (13.08%)
Payback - 7-10  years

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years + extension
Construction completion date: September 2023

Localisation sur la carte

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonésie

