Complexe résidentiel Branded Villas Alazani Valley

Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustainable investments under the management of an international hospitality brand. Each of the 14 villas is built from natural materials and meets the standards of sustainable construction. The architecture blends contemporary European design with Georgian authenticity — spacious panoramic windows, views of the lake and vineyards, natural wood and stone, terraces, and private gardens.

Villa Specifications

Plot area: 350 m²

Total villa area: 195 m²

Layout: 3 bedrooms, living room with lake view, kitchen-dining area, 2 bathrooms

Terraces: on each floor (25 m² and 27 m²)

Finishing: turnkey, in the style of modern eco-minimalism with elements of ethnic design

Price (full ownership): from $400,000

Ownership format: full purchase or fractional ownership

Fractional Ownership

An innovative co-ownership model that allows you to purchase a share in one of the premium villas for only $40,000, enjoying all the benefits of property ownership:

5% annual rental income

14 days of free stay per year

90 bottles of wine from the estate’s own winery with personalized labeling

20% discount on all Wine SPA services

Ownership certificate in your name with official property registration

Participation terms:

Initial payment — 30% ($12,000)

Installment plan available until construction completion

Remaining balance: $28,000 (within 14–18 months)





Infrastructure and Ecosystem

The project is designed as a closed wine community that includes everything for a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle:

Private vineyards and a Bio Wine Cellar

Ethno-restaurant and culinary master classes

Padel courts, swimming pool, open-air gym, volleyball court

Horse club and stables

Private dinners with a chef and delivery of house-label wines

Children’s area and kids’ pool

Concierge service and technical support 24/7

Round-the-clock security

Private helipad and parking

Location

Kakheti, Alazani Valley, just 1 hour 15 minutes from Tbilisi. The region is the heart of Georgian winemaking, surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains and crossed by the Alazani River. It is a popular destination for gastronomy tourism, peaceful living, and investment.

Investment Attractiveness

ROI: 8% per year (full ownership)

5% annual return under fractional ownership

Rapidly growing premium real estate and wine tourism market

Property management and rental under an international brand

Transparent financial reporting for owners

Additional bonus — wine from your own harvest (for full owners)

The project unites centuries-old winemaking traditions with modern international hospitality standards. It is not just a home in nature — it is an investment in the Georgian lifestyle, in a region that attracts thousands of tourists and investors annually from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.