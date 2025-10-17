  1. Realting.com
  2. Albanie
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Résidence GOLEM

Résidence GOLEM

Golem, Albanie
depuis
$115,714
depuis
$1,446/m²
;
5
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 34986
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 21/03/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Albanie
  • État
    Albanie Centrale
  • Région
    Préfecture de Tirana
  • Ville
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

À propos du complexe

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

  • Typology: 1+1
  • Surface: 80 m²
  • Status: Under construction
  • Location: Golem, Durrës
  • Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.

Localisation sur la carte

Golem, Albanie
Épiceries
Transport

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Golem, Albanie
depuis
$99,489
Complexe résidentiel Liam Residence
Golem, Albanie
Prix ​​sur demande
Appart-hôtel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albanie
depuis
$393,907
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
District de Vlora, Albanie
depuis
$2,259
Résidence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albanie
depuis
$99,489
Vous regardez
Résidence GOLEM
Golem, Albanie
depuis
$115,714
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Premium Premium
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Complexe résidentiel PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Golem, Albanie
depuis
$99,489
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 68–85 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
🌴 Résidence Palm Paradise — Qerret, KavajëPalm Paradise Résidence est un complexe résidentiel côtier moderne situé dans la zone balnéaire paisible de Qerret, l'une des destinations les plus recherchées sur la côte Adriatique de l'Albanie. Conçu pour allier architecture contemporaine, confort…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
68.0 – 72.0
107,035 – 112,243
Apartment 2 chambres
85.0
132,492
Agence
Investment Realty Group
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Investment Realty Group
Langues
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Immeuble Tirana centr
Immeuble Tirana centr
Immeuble Tirana centr
Immeuble Tirana centr
Immeuble Tirana centr
Immeuble Tirana centr
Tirana, Albanie
depuis
$292,787
Nombre d'étages 38
Agence
Lux-Albania Home
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Lux-Albania Home
Langues
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Complexe résidentiel Pran diellit
Orikum, Albanie
Prix ​​sur demande
Pran diellit
Agence
Lux-Albania Home
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Lux-Albania Home
Langues
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Acheter, c'est urgent : pourquoi vous devriez entrer sur le marché immobilier albanais dès maintenant ? — Expert
17.10.2025
Acheter, c'est urgent : pourquoi vous devriez entrer sur le marché immobilier albanais dès maintenant ? — Expert
Afficher toutes les publications