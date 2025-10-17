  1. Realting.com
  2. Albanie
  3. Tirana
  4. Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Tirana, Albanie
depuis
$382,313
depuis
$2,532/m²
BTC
4.5475399
ETH
238.3560078
USDT
377 987.1767620
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
4
Laisser une demande
ID: 32811
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 04/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Albanie
  • État
    Albanie Centrale
  • Région
    Préfecture de Tirana
  • Ville
    Tirana

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    41

À propos du complexe

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Localisation sur la carte

Tirana, Albanie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albanie
depuis
$1,456
Résidence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albanie
depuis
$1,231
Appart-hôtel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albanie
depuis
$393,907
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
District de Vlora, Albanie
depuis
$2,259
Immeuble 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
District de Vlora, Albanie
depuis
$218,471
Vous regardez
Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana, Albanie
depuis
$382,313
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Afficher tout Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
District de Vlora, Albanie
depuis
$2,259
L'année de construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APPARTEMENT À VENDRE À LUNGOMARE, VLORA.💶 Prix: 2000 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 77,8 m2/Gross📍 Lieu: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora🏗 La propriété en est à la dernière étape.📃 Prix du certificat de propriété: 5000 Euro.⛵ L'emplacement rend cet appartement idéal pour vivre ou investir dans le to…
Agence
DES Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
DES Real Estate
Langues
English, Italiano
TOP TOP
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Afficher tout Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Immeuble SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albanie
depuis
$203,645
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 7
Surface 44–128 m²
10 objets immobiliers 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
44.0 – 128.0
178,670 – 455,910
Apartment 2 chambres
90.0
310,730
Duplex
91.0
368,733
Agence
Investment Realty Group
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Afficher tout Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Immeuble 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
District de Vlora, Albanie
depuis
$2,259
L'année de construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APPARTEMENT À VENDRE À LUNGOMARE, VLORA.💶 Prix: 2000 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 77,8 m2/Gross📍 Lieu: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora🏗 La propriété en est à la dernière étape.📃 Prix du certificat de propriété: 5000 Euro.⛵ L'emplacement rend cet appartement idéal pour vivre ou investir dans le to…
Agence
DES Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
DES Real Estate
Langues
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Acheter, c'est urgent : pourquoi vous devriez entrer sur le marché immobilier albanais dès maintenant ? — Expert
17.10.2025
Acheter, c'est urgent : pourquoi vous devriez entrer sur le marché immobilier albanais dès maintenant ? — Expert
Afficher toutes les publications