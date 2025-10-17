Complexe résidentiel Orange privè residence

  1. Realting.com
Kryevidh, Albanie
Prix ​​sur demande
8
ID: 32766
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Albanie
  • État
    Albanie Centrale
  • Région
    Préfecture de Tirana
  • Ville
    Bashkia Rrogozhine
  • Village
    Kryevidh

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée

À propos du complexe

Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque hills and a distance from the sea of ​​600 m. 🏠 Features (for 1 villa) ✨ Modern 2-storey building and functional organization: ✅ Total construction area 167 m² ✅ Private plot 350 m² ✅ Modern 2-storey structure ✅ Dedicated swimming pool for each villa ✅ Parking space for 2 cars ✅ Green courtyard and relaxation area 💡 Interior organization: 🔸 Spacious living room with access to the pool area 🔸 Complex with 6 villas, each with its own pool 🔸 Modern open kitchen 🔸 3 comfortable bedrooms 🔸 2 complete bathrooms 🔸 Laundry 💰 Installment payment option: 🔹 20% down payment 🔹 40% during construction 🔹 40% upon handover of keys Price ‼️ €270,000‼️

Experience the luxury of a life by the sea in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Ideal for family residence or long-term investment. Discover the luxury, tranquility and comfort that only Spilleja can offer you! 🌊🌿 🏖️ Why Spilleja? Spilleja is one of the hidden gems of the Albanian coast – a constantly developing tourist area, which combines untouched nature, new infrastructure, family beach and excellent investment opportunities. 🔹 Wide and clean beach 🔹 Healthy air and absolute tranquility 🔹 Dense pine forest along the entire coastline 🔹 Traditional restaurants and modern beach bars 🔹 Only 45 minutes from Tirana 🔹 Premium area for tourism investments in progress 🌟 Perfect for: ✔️ Family home all year round ✔️ Summer vacations on your private property ✔️ Investment with high potential for seasonal rental 📲 Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in Spille! Contact now for a visit and additional details.


📞Kontakto tani:0693281833
/> 🌐www.iguanaimobiliare.com 

Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Maison
Surface, m² 517.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 609
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 314,666

Localisation sur la carte

Kryevidh, Albanie
Alimentation et boissons

Laisser une demande
