Chypre, Germasogeia
Type de compagnie
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
Année de création de l'entreprise
2025
Sur la plateforme
Sur la plateforme
Moins d'un mois
Langues
Langues
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Site web
Site web
www.john-taylor.com/cyprus/sale/
À propos de l'agence

John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.

Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.

The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.

Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.

Temps de travail
Ouvrez maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 16:03
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nos agents en Chypre
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
10 propriétés
