  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Quartier résidentiel Jacob & Co Apartments

Quartier résidentiel Jacob & Co Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$465,000
;
10
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32765
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi
  • Région
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ville
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

Localisation sur la carte

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Complex Azizi Lina
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$156,000
Complexe résidentiel
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$145,000
Complexe résidentiel Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$371,480
Complexe résidentiel Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$435,006
Complexe résidentiel Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,34M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Jacob & Co Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$465,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Complexe résidentiel W Residence
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$602,740
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 37
Appartements dans le complexe résidentiel exquis W Residence sur l'île d'Al Maryah à Abu Dhabi ! Emplacement prestigieux! Aux alentours immédiats se trouvent un remblai et de beaux parcs paysagers ! Pour la vie et l'investissement ! Nous trouverons des logements avec un taux hypothécaire ava…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,00M
La résidence dispose d'une salle de sport, d'un parking, d'une piscine sur le toit, de restaurants, d'un centre de santé, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une vidéosurveillance.Achèvement - 1er trimestre de 2027.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Aéroport in…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel FIA
Complexe résidentiel FIA
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$213,942
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 19
Modern apartments in the new FIA complex in the Town Square area! Apartments for life and investment! High income from investments - from 10% in $! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 3 quarters. 2026 Amenities: State-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, children's playground, park, p…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications