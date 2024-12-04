  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Complexe résidentiel Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$550,000
;
29
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32763
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.

 

Total number of parking spaces: 500 secure spaces.

Ergonomic for residents and guests.

Convenient access and 24-hour parking service.

Total available: 242 apartments.

Key features:

 

Gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security, children's playground

Spacious, elegantly designed modern apartments

Excellent location with first-class amenities, premium finishes and conveniences

Modern gym

Panoramic swimming pool overlooking the canal

Ideal location close to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and transport hubs.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$406,278
Complexe résidentiel Lilium Tower
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$288,863
Immeuble Appartements prestigieux en bord de mer à Palm Jumeirah
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$13,51M
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$638,668
Complexe résidentiel Ghaf Woods Serra
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$326,714
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$550,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Complexe résidentiel Sea Side
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$727,123
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 10
Appartements dans le complexe résidentiel d'élite Sea Side sur les îles de Dubaï! Immobilier en bord de mer pour le prix des appartements dans les quartiers résidentiels de Dubaï! Un investissement rentable avec un revenu garanti! Cuisine entièrement meublée! Plan d'acompte sans intérêt! Pla…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$176,530
Nous offrons des appartements meublés et à service complet avec balcons ou terrasses.La résidence dispose d'un parking, d'un centre de remise en forme, d'un sauna, d'une piscine, d'une sécurité et d'une vidéosurveillance, d'un parc, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un concierge, de centres…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Complexe résidentiel Skyhills Residences 2
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$203,324
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 30
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications