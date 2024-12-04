Complexe résidentiel Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.

Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.

Total number of parking spaces: 500 secure spaces.

Ergonomic for residents and guests.

Convenient access and 24-hour parking service.

Total available: 242 apartments.

Key features:

Gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security, children's playground

Spacious, elegantly designed modern apartments

Excellent location with first-class amenities, premium finishes and conveniences

Modern gym

Panoramic swimming pool overlooking the canal

Ideal location close to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and transport hubs.