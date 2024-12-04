  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel The Beach House Fahid

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$494,000
17
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral Drive, and fitness and wellness areas within the coastal area.

 

The project comprises 11 elegant buildings, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, and maid's quarters. Each home is carefully designed with exquisite finishes inspired by the coastal surroundings, creating a tranquil, high-end living environment. 

 

Residents enjoy resort amenities including two swimming pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, children's playgrounds, and tranquil communal areas that encourage relaxation and socializing.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis

Complexe résidentiel The Beach House Fahid
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
