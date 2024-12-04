Complexe résidentiel The Beach House Fahid

Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral Drive, and fitness and wellness areas within the coastal area.

The project comprises 11 elegant buildings, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, and maid's quarters. Each home is carefully designed with exquisite finishes inspired by the coastal surroundings, creating a tranquil, high-end living environment.

Residents enjoy resort amenities including two swimming pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, children's playgrounds, and tranquil communal areas that encourage relaxation and socializing.