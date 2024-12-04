  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$781,000
;
17
ID: 32758
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combining contemporary style and simplicity. Residents can enjoy world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a dog park, shops and restaurants, as well as special communal areas. With 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance services, Vida offers complete comfort. Located within walking distance of iconic cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, prestigious schools, pristine beaches, and vibrant community centers, Vida Residences invites you to live a life full of experiences in the thriving, creative community of Saadiyat Island.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Complexe résidentiel Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$781,000
