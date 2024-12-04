Complexe résidentiel Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combining contemporary style and simplicity. Residents can enjoy world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a dog park, shops and restaurants, as well as special communal areas. With 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance services, Vida offers complete comfort. Located within walking distance of iconic cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, prestigious schools, pristine beaches, and vibrant community centers, Vida Residences invites you to live a life full of experiences in the thriving, creative community of Saadiyat Island.